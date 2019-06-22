BACKPACKER Magazine 'Get Out More' Tour-Rapid City

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The renowned outdoor adventure road show, the Get Out More Tour is coming back to Rapid City this summer!



Backpacker Magazine, the authority on outdoor adventure, is proud to present the 19th annual Get Out More Tour! BACKPACKER Magazine’s ambassador, Randy Propster, is an expert in the outdoor industry. He spends over 200 days out of the year on the road, pursuing his passions---hiking, backpacking, camping, and outdoor adventure of all kinds!



Randy and the Get Out More Tour will be hosted by Roam'n Around Travel & Outdoor Gear at Founders Park in Downtown Rapid City as a part of the Black Hills Mountain Fest on Saturday, June 22nd.



Randy’s expertise, knowledge, and tips + tricks inspire experienced and novice outdoor enthusiasts across the country to get out more. Plus, there will be a killer outdoor gear giveaway!



The interactive 90-minute seminar will educate and inspire participants while covering a wide range of topics including:

• Backpacking essentials

• The latest in gear and apparel

• Living a van life

• Survival skills

• Trail-tested tips



Join us at this FREE Get Out More Tour event for the opportunity to meet Randy and the chance to win top-notch outdoor gear from the Tour’s incredible sponsors!



The 2019 Get Out More Tour is presented by Adventure Medical Kits, Backpacker's Pantry, BioLite, Fjällräven, Hydrapak, LEKI, MSR - Mountain Safety Research, NEMO Equipment, Osprey Packs, Popticals, Salomon, & Sawyer Products.



For more information, check out https://www.backpacker.com/getoutmore