BACKPACKER Magazine 'Get Out More' Tour-Rapid City
Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The renowned outdoor adventure road show, the Get Out More Tour is coming back to Rapid City this summer!
Backpacker Magazine, the authority on outdoor adventure, is proud to present the 19th annual Get Out More Tour! BACKPACKER Magazine’s ambassador, Randy Propster, is an expert in the outdoor industry. He spends over 200 days out of the year on the road, pursuing his passions---hiking, backpacking, camping, and outdoor adventure of all kinds!
Randy and the Get Out More Tour will be hosted by Roam'n Around Travel & Outdoor Gear at Founders Park in Downtown Rapid City as a part of the Black Hills Mountain Fest on Saturday, June 22nd.
Randy’s expertise, knowledge, and tips + tricks inspire experienced and novice outdoor enthusiasts across the country to get out more. Plus, there will be a killer outdoor gear giveaway!
The interactive 90-minute seminar will educate and inspire participants while covering a wide range of topics including:
• Backpacking essentials
• The latest in gear and apparel
• Living a van life
• Survival skills
• Trail-tested tips
Join us at this FREE Get Out More Tour event for the opportunity to meet Randy and the chance to win top-notch outdoor gear from the Tour’s incredible sponsors!
The 2019 Get Out More Tour is presented by Adventure Medical Kits, Backpacker's Pantry, BioLite, Fjällräven, Hydrapak, LEKI, MSR - Mountain Safety Research, NEMO Equipment, Osprey Packs, Popticals, Salomon, & Sawyer Products.
For more information, check out https://www.backpacker.com/getoutmore
|Location:
|Founders Park
|Map:
|1510 W Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-1660
|Email:
|info@roamnaround.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.backpacker.com/news-and-events/2019-get-out-more-tour
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019 Event is being held on 6/22/2019 at 3pm, as part of the Black Hills Mountain Fest
Roam’n Around is excited to have been asked to host a stop in Rapid City on the Backpacker Magazine ‘Get Out More’ Tour for the third year in a row! This year is a little different, due to the fact that we are partnering with Black Hills Mountain Fest, so the event will be on Saturday, June 22 at 3pm, in Founder’s Park. There will be vendors, races, clinics, live music & other events going on all weekend, in addition to Randy Propster’s FREE presentation, in which he will be sharing tips & tricks, as well as showcasing the latest trends & greatest gear available to get out(side) more. There will also be a huge giveaway of gear from the brand sponsors to those in attendance.
