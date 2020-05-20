Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown - Sioux Falls

May 20, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown performs at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 pm in Sioux Falls, SD. Tickets are $45 - $65 and may be purchased online at www.siouxfallsorpheum.com or by phone at (605) 367-6000. The Orpheum Theater is located at 315 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss!

