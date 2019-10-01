Beginning Wood Carving - Brookings
Oct 1, 2019 - Nov 5, 2019
The beginning woodcarving class is designed to assist individuals with basic wood carving principles. The class consists of six session. Each session is designed to introduce a phase of woodcarving. Most class time will be spent carving a basic project. Each student will have 5 projects to carve.
Class meets for 6 weeks on Tuesday
October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th and November 5th.
Time: 7:00-9:00
All supplies are provided
Open to ages 15 and up
Instructor: Jim Booher
Fee: $100
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
