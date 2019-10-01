Share |

Beginning Wood Carving - Brookings

Oct 1, 2019 - Nov 5, 2019

The beginning woodcarving class is designed to assist individuals with basic wood carving principles. The class consists of six session. Each session is designed to introduce a phase of woodcarving. Most class time will be spent carving a basic project. Each student will have 5 projects to carve.

Class meets for 6 weeks on Tuesday

October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th and November 5th.

Time: 7:00-9:00

All supplies are provided

Open to ages 15 and up

Instructor: Jim Booher

 

Fee: $100


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
