Beginning Wood Carving - Brookings

Oct 1, 2019 - Nov 5, 2019

The beginning woodcarving class is designed to assist individuals with basic wood carving principles. The class consists of six session. Each session is designed to introduce a phase of woodcarving. Most class time will be spent carving a basic project. Each student will have 5 projects to carve.



Class meets for 6 weeks on Tuesday



October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th and November 5th.



Time: 7:00-9:00



All supplies are provided



Open to ages 15 and up



Instructor: Jim Booher

Fee: $100