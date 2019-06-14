Share |

Black Hills Bluegrass Festival - Sturgis

Jun 14, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

This family-oriented bluegrass and acoustic music festival features instrumental workshops, a gospel music show, kids' activities and jamming, plus three full concerts. Featured artists include the Dave Adkins Band of Kentucky, Midnight Flight from Missouri, Blue Canyon Boys, the Stanley tones and Colorado's The Cody Sisters.

Food will be available throughout the festival, with breakfast serve both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Admission: $20 for one show, $55 for the weekend

Camping and cabins available. Call 605-347-2916 or visit rushnomore.com for camping reservations. 


Location:   Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
Map:   21137 Brimstone Pl, Sturgis, SD 57785
Phone:   605-348-1198
Website:   http://blackhillsbluegrass.com/

