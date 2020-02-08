Black Hills Playhouse brings one day skit workshop to Homestake Opera House - Lead

Feb 8, 2020 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Media Contact: Anne Rogers-Popejoy, education and outreach coordinator

The Historic Homestake Opera House

605-584-2067; anne@homestakeoperahouse.org

JANUARY 24, 2020



Black Hills Playhouse brings one day skit workshop to Homestake Opera House



LEAD – The Dakota Players, the youth outreach arm of the Black Hills Playhouse, will host a one day skit workshop at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Saturday, February 8 from 9am-4pm. Youth in grades K-8 are invited to participate, and will learn an entire skit in one day and perform it for family and friends at 4:00 pm on the stage of the Homestake Opera House.



Participants in this workshop will learn characterization, stage movement, and an entire skit, all in one day. There are parts suitable for every age and skill level. The cost for the full day workshop is $20 per child, and includes lunch. Family discounts and scholarships available. This workshop is sponsored by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. For more information, and to sign up, please contact Anne Rogers-Popejoy, education and outreach coordinator at anne@homestakeoperahouse.org



The Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH) was a visionary architectural and cultural gift to the City of Lead in 1914 from part owner of the Homestake Gold Mine, Phoebe Hearst, who cared deeply about arts, culture, and education for the miners and their families. The facility included a library, theater, indoor pool, and bowling alley. The theater burned in 1984 and sat empty for over a decade. The HHOH has raised and spent more than $4 million in restoration, programs, and operations to date. The HHOH is a contributing landmark in the historic district of Lead, SD, on the National Register of Historic Places, and is a National Landmark of American Music.





Historic Homestake Opera House Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation established in 1998 with the mission of returning the Opera House to productive use for the education and enrichment of the citizens of our community in order to provide educational and cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Fee: $20