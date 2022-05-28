Share |

Black Hills Renaissance Faire

May 28, 2022 - May 29, 2022

Black Hills Renaissance Festival will take you on a magical tour through time and legend – 16th Century Style with a Fantasy Flair! Enjoy music, Renaissance themed entertainment and games.

Discover exquisite items in the village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Feast on food and drink fit for royalty including local mead, ale and wine.

Three stages, merchants row and a Games at Revelry Tournament Area for never ending fun.


Location:   Manuel Brothers Park
Map:   160 W. Main St. Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-1100
Email:   statumevents@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillsrenfest.com/

All Dates:
May 28, 2022 - May 29, 2022

Black Hills Renaissance Festival will take you on a magical tour through time and legend – 16th Century Style with a Fantasy Flair! Enjoy music, Renaissance themed entertainment and games. Discover exquisite items in the village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Feast on food and drink fit for royalty including local mead, ale and wine. Three stages, merchants row and a Games ...
Manuel Brothers Park
Manuel Brothers Park 57754 160 W. Main St. Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

May (2022)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable