Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Jan 28, 2022 - Feb 5, 2022

Rapid City, SD becomes home to cowboys, horses, and wild western action during the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo®, January 28-February 5, 2022.
 
The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® is the second largest event in the state of South Dakota following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. An estimated 331,000 people attend the western festival that features 120 different livestock, horse and rodeo events along with over 300 vendors to shop from.
 
 
Our little Midwestern City becomes a slice of the Old West when cowboys and ranchers come to town to compete in ten different breeds of cattle shows, ranch rodeos and 14 different horse events. There is something for everyone, including concerts, and beer festival. 

Location:   Multiple Locations
Map:   Rapid City, SD
Phone:   605-355-3861
Email:   info@blackhillsstockshow.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/

All Dates:
Jan 28, 2022 - Feb 5, 2022

