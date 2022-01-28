Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Jan 28, 2022 - Feb 5, 2022

Rapid City, SD becomes home to cowboys, horses, and wild western action during the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo®, January 28-February 5, 2022.

The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® is the second largest event in the state of South Dakota following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. An estimated 331,000 people attend the western festival that features 120 different livestock, horse and rodeo events along with over 300 vendors to shop from.