Black Holes (talk) - Rapid City

Feb 18, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Arjun Avyangar, NASA Solar System Ambassador, will present on the formation of black holes, their variable size range, the evidence of their existence and explains how understanding black holes will give more insights on understanding the universe.



This is a regular meeting of the Black Hills Astronomical Society. All programs are free and open to the public. Following the program there will be a short break then a business meeting is held, at which interested members of the public are welcome.