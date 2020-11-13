Share |

Blithe Spirit - Yankton

Nov 13, 2020 - Nov 15, 2020

Blithe Spirit is a hilarious comedy about supernatural ex-wives, love, and crystal balls. The story follows the result of a séance conducted by Madame Arcati at the home of novelist, Charles Condomine, and his wife. Charles invites the medium in hopes of gathering material for his next novel. His plan backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his nettlesome and quick-tempered first wife, Elvira. She makes repeated efforts to upset Charles’ marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost.


Location:   Dakota Theatre
Map:   328 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-4711
Website:   http://www.lewisandclarktheatre.org/

All Dates:
Nov 13, 2020 - Nov 15, 2020 7:30pm to 10pm

Lewis & Clark Theatre Company performs.

