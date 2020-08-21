Blood Drive - Gift the Gift of Life - Sioux Falls

Aug 21, 2020 - Aug 22, 2020

Each year over 4.5 million lives are saved in the United States through blood transfusions, and 8 out of 10 of us will require blood or blood products in our lifetime. Donated blood is used for traumas, surgeries, burns, cancer, and other illnesses. In our region alone, more than 500 blood donors a week are needed to help approximately 1,500 patients.



The team at Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is excited to partner with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank to launch our third annual blood drive. Help us save lives by volunteering to give blood. Our community depends on donors like you to keep our national blood supply available to everyone who needs it.



All donors will receive a breakfast or lunch coupon from the Backyard BBQ food truck, a coupon for ice cream from The SDSU Ice Cream Truck, and a Culvers pint-for-pint coupon.