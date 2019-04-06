Share |

Book Signing with Susan Devan Harness - RAPID CITY

Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 2:30 pm

Prairie Edge would like to announce a book signing with Susan Devan Harness! Harness is a writer, lecturer and oral historian, and has been a research associate for the Tri-Ethnic Center for Prevention Research at Colorado State University. Susan will be at Prairie Edge on April 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm, where she will be signing her new book Bitterroot: a Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption. Bitterroot is a strong and well-told narrative of adoption, survival, resilience and is truthfully revealed in a compelling, important memoir.


Location:   Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries
Map:   606 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-341-7534
Email:   info@prairieedge.com
Website:   http://prairieedge.com/

All Dates:
Meet Susan Devan Harness, author of Bitterroot: a Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption.

