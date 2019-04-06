Book Signing with Susan Devan Harness - RAPID CITY
Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Prairie Edge would like to announce a book signing with Susan Devan Harness! Harness is a writer, lecturer and oral historian, and has been a research associate for the Tri-Ethnic Center for Prevention Research at Colorado State University. Susan will be at Prairie Edge on April 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm, where she will be signing her new book Bitterroot: a Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption. Bitterroot is a strong and well-told narrative of adoption, survival, resilience and is truthfully revealed in a compelling, important memoir.
|Location:
|Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries
|Map:
|606 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-341-7534
|Email:
|info@prairieedge.com
|Website:
|http://prairieedge.com/
All Dates:
Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Meet Susan Devan Harness, author of Bitterroot: a Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.