Book Signing with Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr. - Rapid City

May 25, 2019 11:30 am - 2:30 pm

Prairie Edge would like to announce a book signing with Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr. on May 25, 2019. Van Alst is associate professor and the chair of Native American Studies at the University of Montana. He is also a creative editor for Transmotion, the online journal of postmodern indigenous studies. Mr. Van Alst will be with us at Prairie Edge on May 25, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:30pm where he will be signing his new book, Sacred Smokes, which tells the raw and hilarious tale of Teddy growing up Native on the mean streets of Chicago. All are welcome!