Share |

Brass Concert - Yankton

Feb 10, 2019 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton is please to host a brass concert in the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

The University of South Dakota Faculty Brass Quintet will perform Victor Ewald's "Symphony for Brass," and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform "Frost Fire" by Eric Ewazen. Both of these pieces are serious multi-movement works. The groups will combine to perform works by Gabrielli, Copeland and Dukas.

This performance is free to the public. For more information, call Sister Patricia Ann Toscano at 605-668-6168.




Location:   Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel
Map:   1005 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078-3389
Phone:   605-668-6168
Email:   patoscano@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://1005 W 8th St

All Dates:
Feb 10, 2019 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The University of South Dakota Faculty Brass Quintet and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet perform.

Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel
Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel 57078 1005 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078-3389

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable