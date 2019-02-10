Brass Concert - Yankton

Feb 10, 2019 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton is please to host a brass concert in the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

The University of South Dakota Faculty Brass Quintet will perform Victor Ewald's "Symphony for Brass," and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform "Frost Fire" by Eric Ewazen. Both of these pieces are serious multi-movement works. The groups will combine to perform works by Gabrielli, Copeland and Dukas.



This performance is free to the public. For more information, call Sister Patricia Ann Toscano at 605-668-6168.







