Broom Snapper Bonspiel - Aberdeen

Jan 8, 2021 - Jan 10, 2021

January 9-10, 2021.
There will be 3 divisions:
Junior division-18 years and younger entry $50.00.
Green division-2 players with 3 years or less and 2 players can have more then 3 years experience but have to play lead or second entry $100.00.
Open division-No limit on experience entry $150.00.
Sign up online @ curlaberdeen.com or mail to: Aberdeen Curling Club, PO Box 1282, Aberdeen, SD. 57401. All entries must be received by January 4, 2021.
All equipment will be provided.
January 8th-Social at Anchors Away 7pm for Bonspiel participants only
January 9th & 10th times to be determined depending on number of teams.
There will be a Learn to Curl on January 2, 2021 at the Holum Expo Building for Bonspiel participants only.

The event will provide a fun winter activity on Richmond Lake, a safe environment during this COVID-19 pandemic, and pay respect to curling’s outdoor history while starting a new annual event.


Location:   Richmond Lake in front of Anchor's Away
Map:   12800 Co Rd 6D, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-228-1717
Email:   marytolvstad@yahoo.com

Social at Anchor's away January 8th at 7pm. Competition January 9-10th

Aberdeen Curling Club presents the outdoor Broom Snapper Bonspiel to be held on Richmond Lake, in front of Anchor's Away.

Richmond Lake in front of Anchor's Away
12800 Co Rd 6D, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Explore South Dakota Safely!
