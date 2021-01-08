Broom Snapper Bonspiel - Aberdeen
Jan 8, 2021 - Jan 10, 2021
January 9-10, 2021.
There will be 3 divisions:
Junior division-18 years and younger entry $50.00.
Green division-2 players with 3 years or less and 2 players can have more then 3 years experience but have to play lead or second entry $100.00.
Open division-No limit on experience entry $150.00.
Sign up online @ curlaberdeen.com or mail to: Aberdeen Curling Club, PO Box 1282, Aberdeen, SD. 57401. All entries must be received by January 4, 2021.
All equipment will be provided.
January 8th-Social at Anchors Away 7pm for Bonspiel participants only
January 9th & 10th times to be determined depending on number of teams.
There will be a Learn to Curl on January 2, 2021 at the Holum Expo Building for Bonspiel participants only.
The event will provide a fun winter activity on Richmond Lake, a safe environment during this COVID-19 pandemic, and pay respect to curling’s outdoor history while starting a new annual event.
|Location:
|Richmond Lake in front of Anchor's Away
|Map:
|12800 Co Rd 6D, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-228-1717
|Email:
|marytolvstad@yahoo.com
All Dates:
Jan 8, 2021 - Jan 10, 2021 Social at Anchor's away January 8th at 7pm. Competition January 9-10th
Aberdeen Curling Club presents the outdoor Broom Snapper Bonspiel to be held on Richmond Lake, in front of Anchor's Away.
