Broom Snapper Bonspiel - Aberdeen

Jan 8, 2021 - Jan 10, 2021

January 9-10, 2021.

There will be 3 divisions:

Junior division-18 years and younger entry $50.00.

Green division-2 players with 3 years or less and 2 players can have more then 3 years experience but have to play lead or second entry $100.00.

Open division-No limit on experience entry $150.00.

Sign up online @ curlaberdeen.com or mail to: Aberdeen Curling Club, PO Box 1282, Aberdeen, SD. 57401. All entries must be received by January 4, 2021.

All equipment will be provided.

January 8th-Social at Anchors Away 7pm for Bonspiel participants only

January 9th & 10th times to be determined depending on number of teams.

There will be a Learn to Curl on January 2, 2021 at the Holum Expo Building for Bonspiel participants only.

The event will provide a fun winter activity on Richmond Lake, a safe environment during this COVID-19 pandemic, and pay respect to curling’s outdoor history while starting a new annual event.