Buffalo Chip TT - Sturgis

Aug 9, 2020 4:00 pm

American Flat Track is America’s original extreme sport as well as the guardian of the Grand National Championship series, formally established in 1954 but with roots reaching back to the original speed demons of the early 1900s.



At its core, professional flat track racing is a highly competitive, adrenaline-fueled American motorcycle sport featuring customized and production-based motorcycles reaching top speeds of 140 mph on the straights and 90 mph in the corners, all piloted by young, athletic and marketable world-class athletes.



American Flat Track is widely regarded as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Much has changed over 100 years, but the sport remains perhaps the truest and purest test of man and machine.



Over the decades, many of the world’s best motorcycle racers emerged from America’s dirt track venues. Guys like original Indian Wrecking Crew members Bill Tuman, Bobby Hill and Ernie Beckman during the 1950s. Or Gary Nixon and Dick Mann in the 1960s. Or Kenny Roberts and Eddie Lawson during the ’70s and ’80s. Or Nicky Hayden in the ’90s and 2000s. All were superb flat track racers, and many applied their dirt skills toward National, Grand Prix and MotoGP success.



Today’s series is comprised of three classes – AFT Twins, AFT Singles and, at 11 events this year, AFT Production Twins – with riders competing in 18 races featuring four distinct track formats: Mile ovals, Half-Mile ovals, Short Track ovals and TTs, which incorporate a right-hand turn and a jump. A series of Heat and Semi races for each class selects the 16 fastest riders for the Main Event.

