Canton Civil War Days

Aug 12, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022

Canton Civil War Days is a weekend filled with fun for the whole family. The weekend will include a reenactment of a battle from the Civil War. There will be side shows, vendors, music and much more.

Over 21 acres of battlefield and camp sites will be open for the event.  Paths, firewood and camp clearings in a nine-acre area are ready for re-enactors and a more formal camp area for Artillery and Civilians will be available near Beaver Creek and the at the wedge of Canton on Bridge Street. 


Location:   Bridge Street
Map:   Bridge Street Canton South Dakota 57103
Phone:   (605) 764-7864
Email:   cantonchamber@iw.net

All Dates:
