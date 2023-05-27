Share |

Car Truck and Motorcycle Show - Rapid City

May 27, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Register Free by 11:00, show and tell until 2:00!
Food, Door prizes, the a cruise to Lake Pactola.
The Haberdashery gift shop will be open for your enjoyment.


Location:   Johnson Siding General Store
Map:   12300 West Highway 44, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-348-2280
Email:   reneivers@icloud.com

All Dates:
May 27, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Trophies awarded for top 4 Cars, Best Truck and Best Motorcycle!

Johnson Siding General Store
Johnson Siding General Store 12300 12300 West Highway 44, Rapid City, SD 57702

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable