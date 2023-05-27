Car Truck and Motorcycle Show - Rapid City
May 27, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Register Free by 11:00, show and tell until 2:00!
Food, Door prizes, the a cruise to Lake Pactola.
The Haberdashery gift shop will be open for your enjoyment.
|Location:
|Johnson Siding General Store
|Map:
|12300 West Highway 44, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-348-2280
|Email:
|reneivers@icloud.com
All Dates:
Trophies awarded for top 4 Cars, Best Truck and Best Motorcycle!
