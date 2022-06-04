Casey Tibbs Match of Champions

Jun 4, 2022 5:00 pm

PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match!

5PM Gate Opens

6PM Steak Feed & CALCUTTA

7PM Rodeo

The Casey Tibbs Match of Champions is a spectacular bronc riding event matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock. The top 15 in the current PRCA saddle bronc standings, the top contenders in the Badlands Circuit, the current champions in the SDRA, SDHSRA, GPIRA, and any national high school or college champions from South Dakota are invited to compete for $15,000 in prize money. The twelve top scorers from round one compete for six positions in the final round.

The winner of the final round takes home prize money, buckle, and coveted bronze statue of Casey Tibbs riding out of a tornado, designed by T. R. Chytka to commemorate the first match where a tornado appeared before the sold out crowd and hung for twenty minutes before moving on down the river. Many said it was the spirit of Casey Tibbs making a last appearance for the crowd.