Nov 12, 2022 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Celebrating a New Mural in Centerville, SD



Centerville, SD - The public is invited to attend the dedication and celebration of a new mural in Centerville, SD. Beginning at 4:00pm at the mural wall, lead artists and the leadership team will share experiences and stories about the creation of the mural. The event will be followed by a reception with refreshments provided.



In the Spring of 2022, Jared Hyberston invited artists Reyna Hernandez and Amber Hansen to implement and design a mural in Centerville with the help of people living in and around the community. In addition to enlisting the help of Centerville locals, a Lead Design Team was selected. Sonia Hernandez and Jon Marohl were selected as mural assistants; Macey Hostetler and Brady Muller were selected as mural apprentices on the project.



Throughout the Spring of 2022, the Lead Design Team conducted research and hosted creative workshops to generate ideas and themes. The public was encouraged to join in planning, workshops and informative meetings about the mural making process, with Jared Hybertson serving as ambassador of community outreach. The themes and imagery represented in the mural were directly inspired by the research and ideas shared by those who attended the design workshops.



Research of note includes moments from Centerville's Centennial Book as well as the history of the land upon which the town exists. The group was asked to consider questions concerning what is already represented in Centerville and what is missing from Centerville's visual landscape. The mural represents the personal and shared histories that emerged from group conversations presented at each meeting, and were used in the process of creating imagery that is both unique and reflective of the place in which the mural exists.



The wall was prepared over the summer of 2022 and painted in the fall. The mural, painted on the side of Mushy's Bowling Alley, measures 120 feet long and 20 feet high. People of all ages joined in the painting process during the months of September and October. Additionally, people traveled from nearby communities to lend a hand, including students from the University of South Dakota.



This project was sponsored by the South Dakota Arts Council & the Centerville Development Corporation. Resources were provided by Midwest Ready Mix & Equipment & Fireball Industries Inc.

