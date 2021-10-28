Chamber's Crypt Haunted House

Oct 28, 2021 - Oct 31, 2021

The Chamber’s annual “Chamber’s Crypt” Haunted House is a popular event in late October featuring four evenings of spooks and chills!

The Chamber works hard to create a skin-crawling adventure for participants with the help of youth volunteers from Sturgis Brown High School; students lend their acting and design skills to this frightening event every year to raise funds for club activities. Not only is it fun (and frightening!) for kids and adults, but it helps support our local high school clubs as well!

Participants are led into the basement of a historic Sturgis building on Main Street, the Sturgis Armory. If the spooky ride down the freight elevator doesn’t scare you, the winding array of chilling ghouls, zombies, apparitions, and deadly villains will.