Charity Laser Tag Tournament
Oct 17, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Join us on Sunday, October 17th for Laser Tag for a good cause! Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, this tournament will be bracket-style with a 3-game guarantee. Registration is $25 per person and includes a $5 Arcade Card and 10% discount at the Allevity Cafe!
Register now as space is limited! There will only be 8 teams, with 4 players per team. Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|http://allevity.fun
All Dates:
Oct 17, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.