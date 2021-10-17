Share |

Charity Laser Tag Tournament

Oct 17, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us on Sunday, October 17th for Laser Tag for a good cause! Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, this tournament will be bracket-style with a 3-game guarantee. Registration is $25 per person and includes a $5 Arcade Card and 10% discount at the Allevity Cafe!

Register now as space is limited! There will only be 8 teams, with 4 players per team. Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun

