Share |

Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D'oeuvres - Lead

Oct 9, 2019 - Nov 1, 2019

Come tantalize your taste buds at the “27th Annual Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres.” The event will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Martin and Mason Building grand ballroom (33 Deadwood Street, Deadwood) from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 (includes one drink) and can be purchased at the door. The event is a fundraiser for the Lead Deadwood Arts Center. For more information, please call 584-1461.

 

Fee: $20.00


Location:   Martin & Mason Building
Map:   33 Deadwood Street, Lead, South Dakota 57754
Phone:   605-584-1461
Email:   hdlac@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.leaddeadwoodartscenter.com

All Dates:
Oct 9, 2019 - Nov 1, 2019 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Come tantalize your taste buds at the “27th Annual Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres.”

Martin & Mason Building
Martin & Mason Building 57754 33 Deadwood Street, Lead, South Dakota 57754

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable