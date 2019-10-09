Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D'oeuvres - Lead
Come tantalize your taste buds at the “27th Annual Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres.” The event will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Martin and Mason Building grand ballroom (33 Deadwood Street, Deadwood) from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 (includes one drink) and can be purchased at the door. The event is a fundraiser for the Lead Deadwood Arts Center. For more information, please call 584-1461.
Fee: $20.00
|Location:
|Martin & Mason Building
|Map:
|33 Deadwood Street, Lead, South Dakota 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1461
|Email:
|hdlac@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.leaddeadwoodartscenter.com
All Dates:
Oct 9, 2019 - Nov 1, 2019 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
