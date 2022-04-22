Share |

Chicago: Live In Concert

Apr 22, 2022 7:30 pm

Chicago is coming to Rapid City, SD on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at The Monument. 

Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS.

 


Location:   The Monument Summit Arena
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-342-4195
Website:   https://www.themonument.live/

All Dates:
Apr 22, 2022 7:30 pm

Chicago is coming to Rapid City, SD on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at The Monument. Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in ...
The Monument Summit Arena
The Monument Summit Arena 57701 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable