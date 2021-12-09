Christmas at the Depot
Dec 9, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021
Enjoy the 1914 Historic Depot in its Christmas finery. Relish in a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pick up a treat from the elves. Check our website for added events. Donations are graciously accepted. We are wheelchair accessible.
|Location:
|C&NW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield - 605-472-4566
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Website:
|http://www.redfield-sd.com/
All Dates:
Dec 9, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021 10am to 4pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.