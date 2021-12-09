Share |

Christmas at the Depot

Dec 9, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021

Enjoy the 1914 Historic Depot in its Christmas finery. Relish in a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pick up a treat from the elves. Check our website for added events. Donations are graciously accepted. We are wheelchair accessible.

 


Location:   C&NW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield - 605-472-4566
Phone:   605-472-4566
Website:   http://www.redfield-sd.com/

All Dates:
Dec 9, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021 10am to 4pm

Enjoy the 1914 Historic Depot in its Christmas finery. Relish in a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pick up a treat from the elves. Check our website for added events. Donations are graciously accepted. We are wheelchair accessible.  
C&NW Historic RR Depot
C&NW Historic RR Depot 715 West 3rd St, Redfield - 605-472-4566

Search All Events By Day

December (2021)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable