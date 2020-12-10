Christmas at the Depot-Craft Fair - Redfield
Dec 10, 2020 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Enjoy shopping for handcrafted items in a seasonally decorated Depot. Door prizes Donations graciously accepted.
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|Map:
|715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4556
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
