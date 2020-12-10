Christmas at the Depot-Craft Fair - Redfield

Share |

Dec 10, 2020 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Enjoy shopping for handcrafted items in a seasonally decorated Depot. Door prizes Donations graciously accepted.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

