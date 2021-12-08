Christmas in the Courthouse

Dec 8, 2021 - Dec 22, 2021

Get into the holiday spirit by visiting 36 beautifully decorated trees at the Brule County Courthouse! Grab tickets from the Treasurer's office or the Auditor's Office. You can also enjoy the ornament hunt! Each tree has hidden an ornament with a secret word that when all put together creates a message. Those who complete the message are eligible for prizes from the Chamber Office.