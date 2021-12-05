Christmas on the Prairie

The Christmas on the Prairie concert will return this year at St. Anthony of Padua in Hoven in celebration of the church's 100th anniversary.

The 17th annual concert will be Dec. 5 at 3 p.m at the church, which is sometimes called the Cathedral on the Prairie.

Volunteers set up the events, which consists of a 24-piece orchestra, two choirs, a narrator and solo musicians. After the concert, ticket-holders can attend a gala reception and dinner at the American Legion Hall. The concert helps to support the preservation of the church, which was built in 1921 and renovated in the early 1980s.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 8 and can be purchased by calling the church's rectory at 605-948-2451, extension 5.