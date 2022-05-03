CNW Historic RR Depot open for the 2022 season
May 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Step back in time to see how a 1914 railroad depot operated. Tour the rooms including separate women's and men's waiting rooms, retiring rooms, ticket office, conductor's lobby, lunchroom, baggage room, and railroad express. View the exhibits that tell the story of how the railroad influenced the development of towns across the prairie. The Romanesque architecture as well as the virgin oak woodwork and the Italian marble floors are much the same as when the station was built. A gift shop is available, and you can always refill your water bottle.
Fee: $donations graciously accepted
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
May 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Open Tuesday-Saturday. Check tourism.redfield-sd.com for special times and events. Season ends December 30.
