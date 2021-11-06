Comedian Cyrus Steele

Nov 6, 2021 7:00 pm

As a dynamic performer, comedian Cyrus Steele is quickly establishing himself to be a comedic force through his wit and hilarious celebrity impersonations. He covers everyone from Barack Obama to impressions of Kevin Hart and Donald Trump! Steele appeals to all audiences young and old, with clean comedy and mining humor from his Southern roots, growing up in Savannah, Ga. He has performed at many of the nation's best comedy venues, including the famous Apollo Theater. In 2017, he was a top 5 finalist for HBO's American Black Film Festival and most recently a finalist for Jeanne Robertson's Comedy with Class. In 2019, he was a finalist for Steve Harvey's 2019 'Standup Spotlight'. And more recently made an appearance on FOX's 'TMZ' and won their 'Wacky Talent Competition'!