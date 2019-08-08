Share |

Community Field to Table Dinner - Pukwana

Aug 8, 2019 - Aug 10, 2019

The 110-year old Green Palace Wedding and Event Barn will be transformed into a floral dream August 8-10, as part of a nationwide floral retreat. The retreat ends on Saturday evening  with a Community Field to Table sit-down dinner which will feature local foods prepared by local chefs and served family style. South Dakota wine and a dessert will also be served.

During the dinner, the florists will feature a runway show showcasing some of their designs such as bouquets, head pieces and floral attire. The evening will end with a dance with music played by a local band.

Tickets: $50


Location:   The Barn @ The Green Palace
Map:   24655 354th Ave., Pukwana, SD 57370
Phone:   605-730-6923
Email:   swensongirls@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.greenpalacebarn.com

All Dates:
Aug 8, 2019 - Aug 10, 2019 The field to table dinner is open to the public. The floral retreat is open to florists only — they can contact Patience at 605-730-6365

Local foods and music served amidst a floral dream.

The Barn @ The Green Palace
