Community Field to Table Dinner - Pukwana
Aug 8, 2019 - Aug 10, 2019
The 110-year old Green Palace Wedding and Event Barn will be transformed into a floral dream August 8-10, as part of a nationwide floral retreat. The retreat ends on Saturday evening with a Community Field to Table sit-down dinner which will feature local foods prepared by local chefs and served family style. South Dakota wine and a dessert will also be served.
During the dinner, the florists will feature a runway show showcasing some of their designs such as bouquets, head pieces and floral attire. The evening will end with a dance with music played by a local band.
Tickets: $50
|Location:
|The Barn @ The Green Palace
|Map:
|24655 354th Ave., Pukwana, SD 57370
|Phone:
|605-730-6923
|Email:
|swensongirls@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.greenpalacebarn.com
All Dates:
Aug 8, 2019 - Aug 10, 2019 The field to table dinner is open to the public. The floral retreat is open to florists only — they can contact Patience at 605-730-6365
Local foods and music served amidst a floral dream.
