Community Field to Table Dinner - Pukwana

Aug 8, 2019 - Aug 10, 2019

The 110-year old Green Palace Wedding and Event Barn will be transformed into a floral dream August 8-10, as part of a nationwide floral retreat. The retreat ends on Saturday evening with a Community Field to Table sit-down dinner which will feature local foods prepared by local chefs and served family style. South Dakota wine and a dessert will also be served.

During the dinner, the florists will feature a runway show showcasing some of their designs such as bouquets, head pieces and floral attire. The evening will end with a dance with music played by a local band.

Tickets: $50