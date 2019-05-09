Cookies, Corks & Brews - Sioux Falls

May 9, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cookies, Corks & Brews is a modern, casual event where guests and community leaders celebrate the achievements of Girl Scouts, learn about our comprehensive, educational programs and further support our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Guests will enjoy hearty hors d’oeuvres, a live and silent auction, photo booth and wine pull. Local chefs from Avera Health, Flyboy Donuts, Grand Prairie Living, The Bluestem and The Country Club of Sioux Falls will also join the line-up as they provide dessert tastings inspired by our iconic Girl Scout cookies. Sample flights of artisanal wine, handcrafted beer and custom spirits are available with a ticket purchase.

The evening will feature KTWB Morning Show hosts, Chris & Doc as the emcees. Voted Sioux Falls’ “Local Best” 12 years in a row, Chris & Doc are two great friends having a great time!



Proceeds raised throughout the evening will provide program sustainability and growth for the nearly 9,000 young women throughout Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons, and reinforce community partnerships for the advancement of our community.



Tickets are $75, tables are $600, and include a flight of wine or beer, dessert samples, food and access to event activities. Tickets are on sale now via our website: www.gsdakotahorizons.org/ccb or by stopping at the Girl Scout Office located at 1101 S Marion Road, Sioux Falls SD.