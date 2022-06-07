Cookies, Corks & Brews
Jun 7, 2022 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cookies, Corks & Brews is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event benefiting Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.
This year’s event will be new to the Black Hills area and we are planning to host this event annually. Cookies, Corks, & Brews is an unforgettable adults-only evening filled with Girl Scout Cookie inspired original dessert creations from chefs at some of the area's favorite restaurant; plated hors d'oeuvres, paired wines & beers, & fabulous items & experiences to bid on during our live & silent auction will also round out the evening.
A brief mission message highlighting some of our girl-led programming will also be a special feature of the evening.
Fee: $45.00
|Location:
|Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza
|Map:
|505 North 5th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|800-666-2141
|Email:
|dlhustrulid@gsdakotahorizons.org
|Website:
|https://CCBRC22.givesmart.com
All Dates:
Jun 7, 2022 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Tickets available on-line: https://CCBRC22.givesmart.com
