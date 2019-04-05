Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market - Rapid City

Apr 5, 2019 - Apr 6, 2019

The Black Hills Quilters Guild is proud to introduce this NEW upcoming event featuring finished quilts, and art and craft supplies for sale.



Items available will be locally handmade, finished quilts of all sizes, including lap size, baby, quilts, doll blankets, as well as fall and Christmas products, table runners, totes & various sized bags, adult bibs, bears, home decor, fabric, kits, partially finished projects, patterns, books, sewing machines, equipment, accessories and much, much more!

This is going to be a wonderful event with multiple vendors including 60 tables of goods displayed to purchase in a great atmosphere all in one location. It is the perfect time to shop for unique gifts for springtime, Easter, Mothers Day, Father's Day, graduation, weddings, babies, and other events.

Admission: Friday's Sneak Preview Sale $3; Saturday $2