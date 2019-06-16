Creative Spirits at the Winery - Brandon

Jun 16, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us for live music, wine, cider, beer and snacks while we create some beautifully whimsical Garden Posts in the barn! Caps are included, so all you need to do is work with the artist to decide what you’d like to add to yours!! Come early and stay late to socialize in this fun venue, too! Inspire…Ignite…Create!