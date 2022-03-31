Cultural Expo 2022

Mar 31, 2022 - Apr 2, 2022

The Cultural Expo is a two-day showcase and celebration of cultural and international diversity through education, entertainment, and food! This event is hosted by groups from the South Dakota Mines as well as the community. Cultural groups from the community are encouraged to participate in this annual festival, which is sponsored by international students, faculty and staff, the Student Association, and the Ivanhoe International Center at South Dakota Mines, along with International Students Inc., and Black Hills Energy.