Custer County Fair
Aug 12, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022
Three fun filled days at the Custer County Fair, Beers and Ears!
Enjoy livestock judging, rodeos, Bar BQ, paintball, dances, kids carnival, pancake breakfast, parade, car show & shine and more for the whole family!
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|72 Fairground Pl, Hermosa, SD 57744
|Phone:
|207-227-0371 or 605-484-8717
|Email:
|custercofair@aol.com
|Website:
|https://www.custercountyfair.com/
All Dates:
Aug 12, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022 See website for events & times
