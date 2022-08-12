Share |

Custer County Fair

Aug 12, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022

Three fun filled days at the Custer County Fair, Beers and Ears!

Enjoy livestock judging, rodeos, Bar BQ, paintball, dances, kids carnival, pancake breakfast, parade, car show & shine and more for the whole family!


Location:   Various locations
Map:   72 Fairground Pl, Hermosa, SD 57744
Phone:   207-227-0371 or 605-484-8717
Email:   custercofair@aol.com
Website:   https://www.custercountyfair.com/

All Dates:
Aug 12, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022 See website for events & times

