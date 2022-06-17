Czech Days

Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022

The two words are synonymous with fun, music entertainment, dancing and traditional Czech foods. Thousands of dozens of the tasty Czech pastry, the kolache, are consumed by the visitors. There is the traditional Czech dance - "The Beseda" folk dance performed by 238 dancers in Sokol Park, young and old alike. One feature, which always attracts a large crowd, is the colorful parade held on Friday - a parade, free of rain, has the blessing of the weatherman most years.

The 5K Run/Walk takes place Saturday morning with registration from 7 to 8 a.m. The Kiddie Parade takes place Saturday morning with many children dressed in their Czech kroj. The Czech Heritage presents a performance of re-enactments of five local pioneers in the mini Czech village on Saturday.

An added attraction for the past few years has been the Polka Mass at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and regular Mass will on Sunday morning at 8:30 am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Many persons will be taking home fine souvenirs some of which the people of the community have prepared by hand. A kolache and roll baking demonstration both days takes place in the Information Center kitchen.

There is plenty of toe-tapping polka music being played throughout the celebration. There is a public dance - with a polka band included on the program for Saturday evening