Dakota Western Heritage Festival - Fort Pierre
Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019
Friday, September 13: Wagon train at 8:30 am, followed by a historical parade down Fort Pierre's main street. Steak feed, cowboy music and poetry at the Stanley County Fairgrounds at 5:30 pm.
September 14-15: Western vendors and displays at the Expo Center from 9 am-5 pm
September 15: Cowboy church at 10 am. Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo cancer fundraiser at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.
|Location:
|Lilly Park
|Map:
|415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-223-7603
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/DakotaWesternHeritageFestival/
All Dates:
Three days of cowboy history, music and poetry.
