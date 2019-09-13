Share |

Dakota Western Heritage Festival - Fort Pierre

Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Friday, September 13: Wagon train at 8:30 am, followed by a historical parade down Fort Pierre's main street. Steak feed, cowboy music and poetry at the Stanley County Fairgrounds at 5:30 pm.

September 14-15: Western vendors and displays at the Expo Center from 9 am-5 pm

September 15: Cowboy church at 10 am. Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo cancer fundraiser at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.


Location:   Lilly Park
Map:   415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7603
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/DakotaWesternHeritageFestival/

All Dates:
Three days of cowboy history, music and poetry.

