Dakota Western Heritage Festival - Fort Pierre

Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Friday, September 13: Wagon train at 8:30 am, followed by a historical parade down Fort Pierre's main street. Steak feed, cowboy music and poetry at the Stanley County Fairgrounds at 5:30 pm.

September 14-15: Western vendors and displays at the Expo Center from 9 am-5 pm

September 15: Cowboy church at 10 am. Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo cancer fundraiser at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.