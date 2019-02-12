Date Night @ the DPM - Aberdeen
Feb 12, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
It’s Date Night at the DPM! Enjoy an entertaining evening with a fascinating program on Aberdeen history and refreshments while Museum staff provide a fun program with snacks for children up to age 12 in our seasonal children’s exhibit “Once Upon a Time... Fairy Tale Fun."
Admission: free. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the DPM at 605.626.7117 to reserve a spot.
All Dates:
Feb 12, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Mar 12, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
A date night/play night for moms, dads and kids.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.