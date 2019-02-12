Date Night @ the DPM - Aberdeen

Mar 12, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

It’s Date Night at the DPM! Enjoy an entertaining evening with a fascinating program on Aberdeen history and refreshments while Museum staff provide a fun program with snacks for children up to age 12 in our seasonal children’s exhibit “Once Upon a Time... Fairy Tale Fun."

Admission: free. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the DPM at 605.626.7117 to reserve a spot.



