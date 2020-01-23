Date Night Comedy 2020 - Sioux Falls

Jan 23, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Res Gen's Date Night Comedy, featuring The Skit Guys and special guest Jonnie W, is a comedy event for couples that will have them laughing, loving and learning through comedy, teaching and more.



Tickets:$15/person or $30 per couple. N childcare provided

THE SKIT GUYS:

Tommy Woodard and Eddie James have been best friends since high school. Think of them as the wise guys in class who had everyone laughing and managed to make a career out of it. They've been teaching God's word using comedy, drama and whatever category talking action figures fit into for over twenty years.



JONNIE W:

With nothing more than a guitar and his razor-sharp wit, Jonnie entertains audiences nationwide. When not performing at solo events, Jonnie joins fellow funny man Tim Hawkins on his "Rockshow Comedy Tour", delivering the funny at sold out shows coast to coast. Jonnie blends musical chops, mad vocals, and off-beat standup for a hilariously unique comedy experience.