Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon
Jun 4, 2022 - Jun 5, 2022
The Marathon is a point to point course, beginning in the old mining town of Rochford; home of the MoonShine Gulch Saloon, the Mall of America, and the University of Rochford. After a quick run through town, you find yourself on the George Mickelson Trail and on your way to Deadwood. The Half Marathon starts on the trail, 13.1 miles from Rochford. The Finish Line for both events is the Deadwood Trailhead.
|Location:
|Rochford
|Map:
|Rochford South Dakota 57745
|Phone:
|605-390-6137
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodmickelsontrailmarathon.com/
All Dates:
Jun 4, 2022 - Jun 5, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.