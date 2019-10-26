Dish Garden Make-and-Take Class - Aberdeen
Oct 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Plus, class attendees receive 20% off any additional purchases that day on our wide selection of beautiful home decor, gifts and more.
Class fee is $35 and includes a container, up to 3 plants, stones, moss, instructions, and fun!
You can also upgrade any container, add additional plants, picks, and other embellishments for an additional fee. Anything you can imagine, we'll help you create!
Fee: $35.00
|Location:
|Beadle Floral & Landscaping
|Map:
|906 S. 8th St., Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-5256
|Website:
|http://www.eventbrite.com/e/beadle-floral-dish-garden-make-and-take-class-tickets-76799636781
All Dates:
Oct 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Create your own beautiful dish garden with help from our experts. We'll discuss planting and care instructions and provide all the tools you'll need.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.