Dish Garden Make-and-Take Class - Aberdeen

Oct 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Plus, class attendees receive 20% off any additional purchases that day on our wide selection of beautiful home decor, gifts and more.



Class fee is $35 and includes a container, up to 3 plants, stones, moss, instructions, and fun!



You can also upgrade any container, add additional plants, picks, and other embellishments for an additional fee. Anything you can imagine, we'll help you create!

Fee: $35.00