Share |

Dish Garden Make-and-Take Class - Aberdeen

Oct 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Plus, class attendees receive 20% off any additional purchases that day on our wide selection of beautiful home decor, gifts and more.

Class fee is $35 and includes a container, up to 3 plants, stones, moss, instructions, and fun!

You can also upgrade any container, add additional plants, picks, and other embellishments for an additional fee. Anything you can imagine, we'll help you create!

 

Fee: $35.00


Location:   Beadle Floral & Landscaping
Map:   906 S. 8th St., Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-229-5256
Website:   http://www.eventbrite.com/e/beadle-floral-dish-garden-make-and-take-class-tickets-76799636781

All Dates:
Oct 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Create your own beautiful dish garden with help from our experts. We'll discuss planting and care instructions and provide all the tools you'll need.

Beadle Floral & Landscaping
Beadle Floral & Landscaping 57401 906 S. 8th St., Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable