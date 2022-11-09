Don Smith, South Dakota's Doolittle Raid Pilot

Nov 9, 2022 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join Paul Higbee to learn about Belle Fourche aviator Don Smith who died 80 years ago, in November of 1942. Smith flew prototype flights for the B-25 bomber in 1941, then piloted the finished plane into combat as part of the famous Doolittle Raid in April 1942. Don survived the Raid but not World War II. He left behind a great set of letters upon which much of Higbee's research is based.



Veterans in Attendance will be recognized. Admission is free, with a reception following the talk.