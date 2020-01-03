Share |

Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show - Sioux Falls

Jan 3, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

In January, Eastbank Gallery will feature member artist Paul Boerboom’s highly realistic acrylic paintings. Eastbank’s guest artist in January is Denise Ferguson. Her show “Limitensionality” was very well received in December and has been held over.

Their paintings will be on display throughout the month of January. 


Location:   Eastbank Gallery, 8th and Railroad Center
Map:   401 E. 8th St. #116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

All Dates:
Jan 3, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Artists' reception

Featuring Paul Boerboom and Denise Ferguson.

Eastbank Gallery, 8th and Railroad Center
401 E. 8th St. #116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

