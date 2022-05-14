Ellsworth Air and Space Show

May 14, 2022 - May 15, 2022

The Ellsworth Air & Space Show will feature aerial acts from some of the greatest airframes in the military inventory. Featuring the Navy Blue Angels, this 2-day event is free and open the public and will highlight the past, present, and future of military aviation technology. Join us May 14-15 and prepared to for a fast-paced show that will have you holding on to your seat!