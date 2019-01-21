Explorations of the Lakota Universe - Rapid City

Jan 21, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dr. Craig Howe, Director of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies, will present on traditional Lakota pictorial calendars, called "winter counts". These calendars recorded celestial events such as eclipses, comet sightings, and meteor showers there were seen in the Northern Plains skies. These diagrammatic drawings are evidence that Lakota ancestors observed the night sky, and provide engaging origin points for this presentation to explore Lakota cosmology and star knowledge.



Free - This is a regular meeting of the Black Hills Astronomical Society. All programs are free and open to the public. Following the program there will be a short break then a business meeting is held, at which interested members of the public are welcome.