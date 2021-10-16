Fall Gathering
Oct 16, 2021 3:00 pm
Come on out for a fun afternoon with your family at our place!
Hay rides, fall kid's crafts, bonfire with a s'mores bar, pumpkins, evening worship and so much more!
Please text Christal at 605-730-2395 or 605-842-5901 for directions or any other questions.
|Map:
|text 605-730-2395 for directions
|Phone:
|605-842-5901
All Dates:
