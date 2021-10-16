Share |

Fall Gathering

Oct 16, 2021 3:00 pm

Come on out for a fun afternoon with your family at our place!  

Hay rides, fall kid's crafts, bonfire with a s'mores bar, pumpkins, evening worship and so much more!

Please text Christal at 605-730-2395 or 605-842-5901 for directions or any other questions.

 

 


Map:   text 605-730-2395 for directions
Phone:   605-842-5901

