Fall Scripture Study Registration Deadline
Sep 22, 2021
The Benedictine Peace Center is again offering two online Scripture Studies, using the Little Rock Scripture Study created by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas. Both groups begin Sept. 29, with registration deadline of Sept. 22. S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate The Book of Exodus, part 1, online, Wednesdays, 9:30-11:00 a.m. for 5 weeks. The Gospel of Luke, part 1 will meet Wednesday, 7:00-8:30 p.m. for 6 weeks with on-line and in-person option if COVID permits. For more information and to register, go to
https://yanktonbenedictines.org/online-scripture-study-offerings/ or contact us at BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6292.
|Location:
|Online - Virtual Program
|Map:
|1005 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056686235
|Email:
|shmpublicrelations@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|http://1005 W 8th St
