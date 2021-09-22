Fall Scripture Study Registration Deadline

Sep 22, 2021

The Benedictine Peace Center is again offering two online Scripture Studies, using the Little Rock Scripture Study created by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas. Both groups begin Sept. 29, with registration deadline of Sept. 22. S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate The Book of Exodus, part 1, online, Wednesdays, 9:30-11:00 a.m. for 5 weeks. The Gospel of Luke, part 1 will meet Wednesday, 7:00-8:30 p.m. for 6 weeks with on-line and in-person option if COVID permits. For more information and to register, go to

https://yanktonbenedictines.org/online-scripture-study-offerings/ or contact us at BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6292.