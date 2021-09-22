Share |

Fall Scripture Study Registration Deadline

Sep 22, 2021

The Benedictine Peace Center is again offering two online Scripture Studies, using the Little Rock Scripture Study created by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas. Both groups begin Sept. 29, with registration deadline of Sept. 22. S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate The Book of Exodus, part 1, online, Wednesdays, 9:30-11:00 a.m. for 5 weeks. The Gospel of Luke, part 1 will meet Wednesday, 7:00-8:30 p.m. for 6 weeks with on-line and in-person option if COVID permits. For more information and to register, go to
https://yanktonbenedictines.org/online-scripture-study-offerings/ or contact us at BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6292.


Location:   Online - Virtual Program
Map:   1005 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   6056686235
Email:   shmpublicrelations@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   http://1005 W 8th St

All Dates:
Sep 22, 2021

The Benedictine Peace Center is again offering two online Scripture Studies, using the Little Rock Scripture Study created by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas. Both groups begin Sept. 29, with registration deadline of Sept. 22. S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate The Book of Exodus, part 1, online, Wednesdays, 9:30-11:00 a.m. for 5 weeks. The Gospel of Luke, part 1 will meet Wednesday, ...
Online - Virtual Program
Online - Virtual Program 57078 1005 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

September (2021)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable