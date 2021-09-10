Fall SD Square Dance Festival
Sep 10, 2021 - Sep 11, 2021
The Southern Hills Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting the Fall Square Dance Festival in Hermosa.
The festival activities will begin with a Trails End Dance at 8pm September 10, with all sessions being held at the Hermosa School Gym.
There will be a Plus Dance beginning at 9:30am on September 11, and business sessions will take place before the Grand March at 7:30pm.
The public is invited to view any and all sessions.
Location:
|Hermosa School Gym
Map:
|11 Fourth Street, Hermosa SD
All Dates:
