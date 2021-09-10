Share |

Fall SD Square Dance Festival

Sep 10, 2021 - Sep 11, 2021

The Southern Hills Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting the Fall Square Dance Festival in Hermosa.

The festival activities will begin with a Trails End Dance at 8pm September 10, with all sessions being held at the Hermosa School Gym.   

There will be a Plus Dance beginning at 9:30am on September 11, and business sessions will take place before the Grand March at 7:30pm.

The public is invited to view any and all sessions.


Location:   Hermosa School Gym
Map:   11 Fourth Street, Hermosa SD

All Dates:
Sep 10, 2021 - Sep 11, 2021

Hermosa School Gym
Hermosa School Gym 11 Fourth Street, Hermosa SD

